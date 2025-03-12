Logo
Yamal comes clean over 'assist' for Raphinha's opener
Yamal comes clean over 'assist' for Raphinha's opener

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Benfica - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 11, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Benfica's Samuel Dahl REUTERS/Albert Gea

12 Mar 2025 02:35PM
Commentators raved about Lamine Yamal's "ridiculous assist" for Barcelona's opener in their Champions League win over Benfica on Tuesday but the Spanish teenager confessed he had been going for goal rather than trying to set up teammate Raphinha.

The 17-year-old weaved his way through the Benfica defence in the 11th minute before Raphinha finished off the move with a close-range volley as the Spaniards won 3-1 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 tie.

Pundits were left in awe of Yamal's control and balance to set up his teammate, but after the game he said it had been an accidental assist.

"I have to thank Raphinha because I tried to shoot and the pass came out to him," Yamal told Movistar Plus.

The Spain international did get on the scoresheet before the half-hour mark, running in from the right wing before firing a spectacular left-footed shot from just outside the box that curled into the top corner.

Yamal said the goal was as good as his first for Spain, when he swerved a left-footer over a crowd of defenders to find the net in a 2-1 win over France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

"I always try that shot and today it came out," Yamal added.

Source: Reuters
