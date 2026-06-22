Yamal-inspired Spain stride to one-sided victory over Saudi Arabia

ATLANTA, June 21 : Inspired by Lamine Yamal, Spain strolled to a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Group H on Sunday, where Mikel Oyarzabal restored his reputation with two goals and Luis de la Fuente's side found their groove after an underwhelming World Cup opener.

Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Oyarzabal, who failed to register a touch in the opening half hour in Monday's scoreless draw with Cape Verde, scored twice in quick succession as Spain had the game wrapped up by halftime.

An own goal shortly after the interval failed to re-open the floodgates, as Spain used the opportunity to make changes and rest their scorers.

"Every match is different even if the game plan is similar," De la Fuente said.

"We analysed the previous match, and we all agreed that we needed more verticality to play deeper, and we saw this, and from minute one we were trying to suffocate the opponent."

De la Fuente celebrated his 65th birthday in style, and Yamal, whose only football in the last two months came as a substitute against Cape Verde, sparked life into the team that returned to Atlanta Stadium.

A huge cheer greeted Yamal's first touch, twisting and turning his marker before playing a teasing cross which was cleared by Abdulelah Alamri, the scorer of Saudi Arabia's goal in their 1-1 with Uruguay.

The opening goal came with Oyarzabal sending an inviting ball across the box and Yamal was there sliding in at the back post to score his first World Cup goal.

Having toiled in vain in their opening game, the goal relaxed Spain, who began to carve open the Saudi defence at will, and the second goal came from a corner.

Dani Olmo sent the ball back into the mix which the Saudis failed to clear and Aymeric Laporte nodded down to Oyarzabal who bundled the ball into the net.

Three minutes later, Spain were in again with a beautifully worked goal. Pedro Porro floated a pass into the area and the ball never touched the ground until it found the net.

Marc Cucurella's hooked pass found Olmo who headed into the six-yard box for Oyarzabal to tap-in on the volley, as the striker proved that given the right service, he is Spain's man to deliver.

He did, after all, score six goals in Spain's six qualifiers, and came close to completing his hat-trick with a shot from a wide angle which bounced off the bar as Spain, smelling blood, went for the kill.

"We're so happy to have turned things around," Oyarzabal said.

"I didn't have that many touches of the ball in the last game or such a good performance.

"I wouldn't say I'm trying to prove myself because I've always said that I've felt appreciated and valued by the people whose opinion matters most to me, my teammates, the coach and everyone we work with."

SECOND HALF SIESTA

Spain replaced Yamal and Oyarzabal for the second half, but picked up where they left off when the Saudi goalkeeper blocked Cucurella's volley from a corner and the ball ricocheted off defender Hassan Altambakti and into the net.

The European champions continued to create chances, but understandably took their foot off the gas on a day when even Vozinha, Cape Verde's 40-year-old hero keeper, would have struggled against this version of Spain, who look back to their best.

Spain advance to four points in the standings while Saudi Arabia stay on one after two games each. The other teams in the group, Cape Verde and Uruguay, meet later on Sunday in Miami.

(Writing by Trevor Stynes, Additional reportin by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta and Mohamed Yossry in Cairo; Editing by Christian Radnedge)