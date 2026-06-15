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Yamal starts on bench for Spain, Cape Verde led by Mendes
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Yamal starts on bench for Spain, Cape Verde led by Mendes

Yamal starts on bench for Spain, Cape Verde led by Mendes

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal arrives before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

15 Jun 2026 11:04PM
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ATLANTA, June 15 : Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has opted to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench for their opening World Cup Group H meeting with Cape Verde on Monday.

• Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz all start from the bench, with the trio recovered from injury and ready to enter the fray if needed.

• Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain's front line.

• Spain select Gavi ahead of Alex Baena.

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• Cape Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal 

Cape Verde: Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes 

Source: Reuters
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