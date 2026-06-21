Yamal starts for Spain against Saudi Arabia

ATLANTA, June 21 : Lamine Yamal makes his first start since April, with the 18-year-old winger in the Spain side to play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup Group H match on Sunday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes four changes from the team which started the scoreless draw with Cape Verde.

• Lamine Yamal came off the bench in Spain's opening game against Cape Verde.

• Ferran Torres and Gavi drop to the bench, replaced by Yamal and Alex Baena.

• Pedro Porro comes in for Marcos Llorente in Spain defence, Dani Olmo replaces Fabian Ruiz in midfield.

• Saudi Arabia make two changes, with Ali Lajami in for defender Mohammed Abu Alshamat and Nasser Al-Dawsari replacing midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

Lineups: Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal. Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Alowais; Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Alamri, Hassan Altambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Moteb Alharbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Aljuwayr, Abdullah Alkhaibari; Feras Albrikan, Salem Al-Dawsari.