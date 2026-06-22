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Yamal starts for Spain and sparkles but then saved for another day
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Yamal starts for Spain and sparkles but then saved for another day

Yamal starts for Spain and sparkles but then saved for another day
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal scores their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Yamal starts for Spain and sparkles but then saved for another day
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal in action with Saudi Arabia's Nasser Al-Dawsari and Musab Al-Juwayr REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Yamal starts for Spain and sparkles but then saved for another day
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
22 Jun 2026 04:14AM
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ATLANTA, June 21 : Lamine Yamal wasted little time reminding everyone why many see him as key to Spain's World Cup cause, but no sooner did he make his first start since April in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday than the exciting winger was on the sidelines again.

The 18-year-old has struggled with a hamstring injury, and it was uncertain if he would be in the lineup for Spain’s second Group H game after they had started without him in their opener against Cape Verde and been held to a frustrating 0-0 draw.

But on Sunday he was put in the team by Luis de la Fuente, who earlier in the week compared his “genius” to the creativity of a Salvador Dalí or Michelangelo and, unleashed after frustrating weeks of inactivity, Yamal quickly got to work.

He skinned Saudi star Salem Al-Dawsari and whipped in a cross from the right in the first 30 seconds, had his first shot after four minutes and in the 10th was perfectly placed at the back post to glide in Mikel Oyarzabal's cross for the opener.

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Oyarzabal added two more goals by the 24th-minute mark to allow Yamal to stroll through the rest of the half, threatening a handful of dribbles off the right flank, attempting a few efforts on goal, but also showing a little rustiness when Oyarzabal served him up another delicious opportunity to score in the 19th minute that caught him well off the pace.

Yamal’s appearance for the pre-match warm-up elicited a deafening roar from the 69,000 crowd, filled with spectators wearing the Spain shirt with his name across their backs.

But at halftime, the cameo was over as De la Fuente looked to save him for another day, with Uruguay their next opponents in Guadalajara on Friday.

It took a while for the crowd to realise Yamal had been replaced, with an audible groan as the substitution was confirmed by the giant screens at the Atlanta Stadium.

“He would have played longer if we needed, but the situation was under control and we considered his contribution was enough,” said the Spain coach.

“We could have kept him in the match, maybe even for the full game, but he’s back and he’s fit.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
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