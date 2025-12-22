Logo
Yamal strikes as Barcelona punish 10-man Villarreal
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - December 21, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Villarreal's Pau Navarro REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - December 21, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Villarreal's Sergi Cardona REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - December 21, 2025 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - December 21, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Villarreal's Sergi Cardona REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Villarreal v FC Barcelona - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - December 21, 2025 FC Barcelona players before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
22 Dec 2025 01:24AM
VILLARREAL, Spain, ‌Dec 21 : Barcelona secured a composed 2-0 LaLiga victory at Villarreal on Sunday thanks to goals from Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in a match that tilted firmly in the visitors' favour when the hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the break.

Barcelona moved ‌on to 46 points, ensuring they head ‌into the new year top of the standings, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Villarreal are fourth on 35.

It took just 12 minutes for Barcelona to take the lead from the penalty spot after Santi Comesana blocked Raphinha with his ‍back as the winger tried to break through and the Brazilian calmly converted the spot-kick.

Villarreal’s Renato Veiga mistimed his challenge and slid in late on Lamine Yamal, catching him directly on ​the foot and leaving ‌the 18-year-old in pain. Veiga was shown a straight red card six minutes before halftime, and Yamal ​was able to return to action after medical treatment.

Yamal netted Barcelona’s second ⁠in the 63rd minute, ‌pouncing on a rebound after a flurry of chances ​that Villarreal’s defence failed to clear.

Villarreal continued to put up a fight despite their numerical disadvantage, with Georges ‍Mikautadze breaking clear only to be denied twice by Barcelona ⁠goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who produced sharp saves from both the initial ​effort and the rebound ‌before a third attempt drifted wide.

(Tommy Lund ‍in ​Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
