Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman

Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc's pit crew in action during the race. (Photo: Reuters/Simon Baker)
Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman
Chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari John Elkann attends Italian the 150th anniversary celebration of Italian tyremaker in Milan, Italy, Jan 28, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo)
13 Apr 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 08:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Years of hard work are paying off for Ferrari with a stellar start to the Formula One season, company chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday (Apr 13).

Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.

Ferrari, who last won a title in 2008 and failed to win a race in 2020 and 2021, also lead the constructors' standings by 39 points from champions Mercedes.

"We said two years ago that we had to work hard to get back to being competitive and the 2022 championship has got off to a truly thrilling start," Elkann said at Ferrari's annual shareholders' meeting.

Ferrari slumped to sixth overall in the 2020 season, their lowest ranking since 1980, but rose to third last year under principal Mattia Binotto and their new car looks both fast and reliable.

"Like all our tifosi (fans) around the world, I am delighted we are competing at the highest level," said Elkann.

"That said, we know the season has just begun and in Formula One you are always surrounded by fierce competitors. We must work tirelessly as a team to optimise every aspect of our performance.

"That is the spirit and approach I look forward to seeing at Imola and as the season progresses."

The next race, round four of 23, is a home one for Ferrari at the Italian circuit named after company founder Enzo and son Dino.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Ferrari Formula One Italy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us