Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min tests positive for COVID-19 after withdrawal from India Open

SINGAPORE: Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min has tested positive for COVID-19 after withdrawing from the India Open last week.

The 22-year-old withdrew from the tournament last Thursday after she experienced a "high fever" with a temperature of up to 38.6 degrees Celsius.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Jan 17), Yeo said she is back in Singapore and that she has tested positive.

"I am now in isolation and complying with all the procedures," she said in the post. "I will do my best to recover well and get back on court soon."

Thanking supporters, she said many people have set her well wishes.

"Sorry it's been pretty hectic in the midst of trying to recover physically," added Yeo, who is ranked 17th in the world.

The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said Yeo had tested negative in India. However, the antigen rapid test (ART) she took upon arrival in Singapore on Sunday returned positive.

This was confirmed by a second positive ART result on Monday, SBA added.

"The health and welfare of our players are our priority and this is also why we decided to pull her out of this week's competition and fly her back home after she fell ill last week," the association said in response to CNA's queries.

"We will continue to monitor Jia Min's condition and give her the support she needs to make a full recovery.

"We have reminded our players, coaches and staff who are currently overseas to take extra care and precaution and avoid unnecessary mingling to lower the probability of infection."

Yeo's withdrawal from the India Open last week was confirmed by the BWF World Tour on its website, which showed that her quarter-final match had been won by her opponent in a walkover.

Several players from around the world were forced to withdraw from the event after a spate of COVID-19 cases.

Last Thursday, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said the Singapore delegation at the event will be "more vigilant", and that "a greater emphasis will be placed on distancing".

Yeo's compatriot Loh Kean Yew lost to India's Lakshya Sen in the men's singles final on Sunday.