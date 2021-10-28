Logo
Yeo Jia Min reaches quarter finals of French Open, Loh Kean Yew eliminated
Singapore's Yeo Jia Min prepares to serve to South Korea's Kim Ga-eun in their women's singles badminton group stage match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Jul 28, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Pedro Pardo)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
28 Oct 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:04AM)
SINGAPORE: It was a day of contrasting fortunes for Singapore's badminton players on Thursday (Oct 28) as Yeo Jia Min progressed to women's singles quarter finals of French Open, while Loh Kean Yew was eliminated in the men's singles.

Yeo upset Indonesia's world number 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19,21-8 to advance to the next round of the tournament. Yeo, who is 31st in the world, will next face tournament fourth seed An Se-young, who is eighth in the world rankings.

Fresh off a stunning victory against All-England champion Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday, Loh was hoping to beat another higher-ranked opponent in the form of India's Lakshya Sen.

Loh, who is ranked 40th in the world, defeated Sen at the Dutch Open earlier this month to claim the men's singles title.

But the Singaporean was unable to beat his higher ranked opponent, losing 21-17, 21-13.

Source: CNA/mt

