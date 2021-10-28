Yeo Jia Min reaches quarter finals of French Open, Loh Kean Yew eliminated

SINGAPORE: It was a day of contrasting fortunes for Singapore's badminton players on Thursday (Oct 28) as Yeo Jia Min progressed to women's singles quarter finals of French Open, while Loh Kean Yew was eliminated in the men's singles.

Yeo upset Indonesia's world number 22 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-19,21-8 to advance to the next round of the tournament. Yeo, who is 31st in the world, will next face tournament fourth seed An Se-young, who is eighth in the world rankings.

Fresh off a stunning victory against All-England champion Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday, Loh was hoping to beat another higher-ranked opponent in the form of India's Lakshya Sen.