Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min withdraws from India Open after ‘high fever’

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min has withdrawn from the India Open badminton tournament after she experienced “a high fever” with a temperature of up to 38.6 degrees Celsius, the player said on Friday (Jan 14).

Yeo’s withdrawal was confirmed by the BWF World Tour website, which showed that her quarter-final match had been won by her opponent, Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, in a walkover.

“It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarterfinals later this afternoon,” Yeo wrote in an Instagram story.

“I was not feeling well yesterday morning and it became worse after my match. My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6deg throughout the night.

“I really wish to compete but it’s advised by my doctor that I shouldn’t. I’m so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me.”

In response to a CNA query, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said that Yeo has taken an antigen rapid test (ART) and tested negative for COVID-19.

SBA added that it will monitor her condition before making a decision on her participation in upcoming events.