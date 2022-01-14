Singapore badminton player Yeo Jia Min withdraws from India Open after ‘high fever’

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min has withdrawn from the India Open badminton tournament after she experienced “a high fever” with a temperature of up to 38.6 degrees Celsius, the player said on Friday (Jan 14).
Yeo’s withdrawal was confirmed by the BWF World Tour website, which showed that her quarter-final match had been won by her opponent, Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, in a walkover.
“It's really unfortunate that I have to withdraw from the India Open quarterfinals later this afternoon,” Yeo wrote in an Instagram story.
“I was not feeling well yesterday morning and it became worse after my match. My head and body started hurting a lot more and I was having a high fever up to 38.6deg throughout the night.
“I really wish to compete but it’s advised by my doctor that I shouldn’t. I’m so sorry to disappoint those who were looking forward to support me.”
In response to a CNA query, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said that Yeo has taken an antigen rapid test (ART) and tested negative for COVID-19.
SBA added that it will monitor her condition before making a decision on her participation in upcoming events.
On Thursday, SBA said that the country’s delegation at the India Open would place a greater emphasis on distancing and be “more vigilant”, after several players in the tournament tested positive for COVID-19.
Among those who tested positive for COVID-19 are India’s world number 18 Sai Praneeth and doubles player Simran Singhi.
As of Thursday, none of Singapore’s players had tested positive, and none of the players' close contacts had tested positive either.
Singapore’s players were scheduled to play quarter-final matches on Friday, with world champion Loh Kean Yew facing Russia’s Sergey Sirant in the men’s singles; Terry Hee and Loh’s brother Loh Kean Hean taking on India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men’s doubles; and Hee and Tan Wei Han playing against India’s Nithin HV and Ashwini Bhat K in the mixed doubles.
Hee and Tan had been scheduled to play Singhi and her partner Akshan Shetty in the previous round, but advanced to the quarter-finals in a walkover after Singhi's positive COVID-19 test and Shetty's status as a close contact forced them to withdraw from the tournament.
Already missing a number of star names, the India Open is being played in New Delhi behind closed doors because of the pandemic.
India is currently experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
