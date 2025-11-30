Yildiz inspires Juventus to 2-1 comeback win over Cagliari

TURIN, Italy, Nov 29 : Juventus claimed a 2-1 win over Cagliari after a Kenan Yildiz double turned the match on its head and stopped the hosts slipping further behind the Serie A pacesetters on Saturday.

The victory brings some relief for Juve after two league draws, putting them in seventh place on 23 points. They are four points behind leaders AS Roma who host third-placed Napoli (25 points) on Sunday. Cagliari are 14th with 11 points.

Sebastiano Esposito gave Cagliari the lead after 26 minutes, tucking the ball home from close range after a low ball from the byline found him unmarked, with the Juventus defence reacting a fraction too late to block the effort.

But Yildiz refused to let the visitors enjoy their advantage for long. Barely a minute later, he levelled the match by bending a low shot from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Juve had seized the momentum, though their rhythm briefly stalled when forward Dusan Vlahovic saw a powerful effort saved and hurt himself in the process, hobbling off to be substituted.

In first-half stoppage time, Weston McKennie's clever back-heel went to Pierre Kalulu, who found Yildiz at the edge of the area. With two deft touches, the Turkish forward slipped between two defenders and guided a precise finish into the far corner.

After the break, the intensity remained but both sides dug in defensively. Cagliari pushed hard but faced growing frustration as they found it difficult to find a way back with an equaliser and Juventus held on to secure the points.