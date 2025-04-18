Yokohama F Marinos fire Holland as Shimizu loss sends club in relegation zone

Former England assistant coach Steve Holland has been fired by Yokohama F Marinos nine days before their Asian Champions League Elite quarter-final meeting with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, the Japanese club announced on Friday.

Holland leaves the five-times J-League champions after a 3-2 loss to Shimizu S-Pulse on Wednesday saw Marinos drop to 19th in the 20-team top flight and into the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old had previously worked alongside Gareth Southgate when England reached the final of the Euros in both 2021 and 2024, and had been appointed by Marinos in December.

The job was his first as a manager since a spell with Crewe Alexandra from 2007 to 2008. He subsequently worked as an assistant coach at Chelsea before linking up with Southgate, initially during his spell as England under 21 manager.

Patrick Kisnorbo, who quit as head coach at A-League side Melbourne Victory in December to work as Holland's assistant, has been appointed interim manager.

Marinos are due to play Urawa Red Diamonds in the J-League on Sunday having not won any of their last six matches in the competition.

The club will then travel to Saudi Arabia to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the continental championship, with Marinos eager to win the competition after losing in last year's final to Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.