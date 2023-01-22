Logo
Yorke leaves coaching role with A-League outfit Macarthur

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Royal Festival Hall, London, Britain - September 24, 2018 Dwight Yorke before the start of the awards Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

22 Jan 2023 08:27AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 08:27AM)
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has left his position as head coach of Macarthur FC after less than seven months in charge, the A-League outfit has announced.

A statement posted on Macarthur's official website said the club and Yorke, who was in his first role as a head coach and had been appointed in July, "have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately".

"I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, all the ownership group as well as all the staff and fans of Macarthur FC," Yorke said in the statement.

"I leave the football club with a great team that will continue to challenge for more silverware."

Yorke led the club to their first-ever trophy when Macarthur won the Australia Cup last year and he leaves with the team in sixth in the A-League following a 1-0 loss against Adelaide United on Friday.

"I would like to thank Dwight Yorke and his assistant Russell Latapy for their contribution towards our club and, in particular, Dwight leading Macarthur to our first silverware with our 2022 Australia Cup triumph," Marra said.

Source: Reuters

