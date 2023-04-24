Logo
Yoshida hits two homers in one inning to spark Boston MLB win
Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox hits a grand slam, one of his two homers in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers (Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Patrick McDermott)

24 Apr 2023 10:31AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 10:31AM)
WASHINGTON: Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida smashed two home runs in the eighth inning, one of them a grand slam, to spark Boston's 12-5 Major League Baseball victory on Sunday (Apr 23) at Milwaukee.

The 29-year-old outfielder, who helped Japan win Tokyo Olympic gold and last month's World Baseball Classic, said he could not remember ever managing such a feat before.

"I'm really honoured to record this," Yoshida said through a translator. "I'm really honoured to (join the) Red Sox legends."

Yoshida helped the Orix Buffaloes win last year's Japan Series crown before joining the Red Sox in December.

He became the first player to hit two homers in the same MLB inning with a grand slam included since Edwin Encarnación of Toronto in 2013.

Only three other Red Sox have hit two homers in the same inning - David Ortiz in 2008, Nomar Garciaparra in 2002 and Ellis Burks in 1990.

"This is a really good day for me," Yoshida said. "But still, we are in the beginning of the season. So, I would like to keep preparing, keep playing hard during the season."

The Red Sox trailed 4-3 entering the eighth but scored nine runs in the inning.

Yoshida smashed a 374-foot homer off Brewers reliever Matt Bush to right field, then came back to the plate with the bases loaded. Milwaukee pitcher Javy Guerra's slider was sent 407 feet to right field for the grand slam.

"That was fun to watch," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

The Red Sox, last in the American League East division at 12-11, are 7-3 in the past 10 games and lead MLB with eight comeback wins.

Source: AFP/ga

