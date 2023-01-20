Logo
Young gun Korda stuns Medvedev to reach fourth round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2023 Sebastian Korda of the U.S. celebrates winning his third round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2023 Sebastian Korda of the U.S. shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning his third round match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2023 Sebastian Korda of the U.S. celebrates winning his third round match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
20 Jan 2023 09:34PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 09:34PM)
MELBOURNE : American young gun Sebastian Korda stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7) 6-3 7-6(4) in a thrilling contest to evict the losing finalist of the last two years from the Australian Open in the third round on Friday.

The 22-year-old took the game to the Russian seventh seed from the start on Rod Laver Arena, firing winners from both sides, mixing it up with some serve-volley and lofting a few delightful drop shots.

The 29th seed, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, prevailed in a thrilling tiebreak to win an 85-minute opening set and needed only one break to seal the second.

It was only at a break down in the third that 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev showed the quality that took him to the top of the world rankings but Korda would not be denied and again won the tiebreak to set up a meeting with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Source: Reuters

