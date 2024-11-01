Young, Mitchell fire New Zealand to 192-6 at tea

:Will Young and Daryl Mitchell scored battling half-centuries in energy-sapping conditions as New Zealand reached 192-6 at tea on the opening day of the third and final test against India in Mumbai on Friday.

Mitchell was unbeaten on 53 while Ish Sodhi was batting on one as the Black Caps endured oppressive heat and humidity at the Wankhede Stadium to lay a solid platform in their bid to complete a 3-0 series win.

Young notched his half-century by hitting Washington Sundar out of the ground shortly after lunch and looked well set for a maiden ton only to fall against the run of play for 71, edging Ravindra Jadeja to first slip.

After ending the 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Jadeja claimed another victim in the same over by castling Tom Blundell for a three-ball duck, but Mitchell steadied the ship with a gutsy fifty despite suffering cramp.

Glenn Phillips departed for 17 shortly before tea as Jadeja bowled him out with a straighter delivery.

Tom Latham won the toss and had no hesitation in choosing to bat but it was India who enjoyed early success, paceman Akash Deep trapping Devon Conway lbw for four inside the opening half hour when there was plenty of variable bounce.

India wasted little time introducing spin to take advantage of the tricky conditions but New Zealand rose to the challenge with Young lofting Ravichandran Ashwin for a big six over long on in the 15th over.

Washington then struck from the other end by bowling out Latham for a fine 28 and Rachin Ravindra for five with almost identical deliveries that straightened slightly before going past the bat.

New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

It was New Zealand's maiden series win in India going back to 1955 and the Black Caps snapped the hosts' home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

The last time India were blanked in a home series was in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa, and they will eye a morale boosting win before a five-match tour of Australia.