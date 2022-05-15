Young wushu team shines at 31st SEA Games, ends campaign with 2 gold, 3 silver and a bronze

SINGAPORE: Growing up, 16-year-old Zeanne Law would watch videos of various wushu exponents she admired, one of whom was Vietnam's Thi Minh Huyen Tran.

But on Sunday (May 15), Law had a chance to see her in the flesh, and dressed in a similar costume.

Not only that, her "idol" would turn competitor as they vied for medals in the women's taijijian finals at the 31st SEA Games.

"I always try to mimic her movements. I found it very honourable to be able to compete with her today," said Law, who exchanged badges and took a photo with the Vietnamese after the event.

"I've seen their videos since I was young. I feel that seeing them in real life is overwhelming and I think I learnt a lot from them."

Law finished fourth at the Cau Giay Gymnasium in Hanoi, 0.02 short of a bronze medalist Thi Kieu Trang Tran.

On Saturday, Law finished sixth in the women's taijiquan finals.

While Law noted that she did not execute her routine perfectly, she said that the experience was one she enjoyed.

She is part of a young Singapore wushu team at this year's Games, winning a total of 2 golds, 3 silvers and 1 bronze. Of these medals, one gold and one silver came from debutants Kimberly Ong and Zoe Tan.

This medal haul also surpasses their showing of 1 gold and 1 silver from the 2019 Games.

Speaking to reporters after the final day of wushu competition, team manager Lukas Cheng praised his young charges, more than half of whom were competing at their first Games.