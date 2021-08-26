Youngest Paralympian swims for change in Tokyo

TOKYO: The youngest Paralympian in Tokyo took to the pool on Thursday (Aug 25) looking to change attitudes to disability, as powerlifting and equestrian events kicked off on the second day of competition.

In a reminder of the continuing risks posed by the pandemic, organisers said another two athletes had tested positive for the virus in the Paralympic Village, but insisted the Games would remain safe.

Australia lead the medal table with six golds after an action-packed first day that saw nine world records broken - six in track cycling and three in swimming.

They are closely followed by China, which have won the most golds at every Paralympics since Athens 2004, but with 28 top medals up for grabs Thursday, plenty could change.

The Games' youngest Paralympian, Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe, aged just 14 competed on Thursday morning in the 100m breaststroke in the SB8 category.

Kukundakwe, who was born without her right forearm and also has an impairment to her left hand, did not make the final but said she felt she could "touch the clouds" after a personal best time.

She says she wants to change attitudes towards people with disabilities in Uganda, and give "these kids a chance".