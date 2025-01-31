Logo
Sport

Youngsters lift Spurs to 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg
Youngsters lift Spurs to 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg

Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v IF Elfsborg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v IF Elfsborg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Oyindamola Ajayi celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v IF Elfsborg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v IF Elfsborg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Dane Scarlett scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v IF Elfsborg - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2025 IF Elfsborg coach Oscar Hiljemark applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
31 Jan 2025
MANCHESTER, England : Tottenham Hotspur booked their berth in the Europa League's last 16 with a 3-0 victory over Swedish side Elfsborg on Thursday, with youngsters Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore netting their debut goals for the London club.

The victory spares Ange Postecoglou's injury-hit team the two-legged knockout round. It was not all good news for the manager as Radu Dragusin had to leave the pitch with an apparent knee injury.

Spurs thoroughly dominated the game, but struggled to break a well-organised defence down, before Scarlett finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when Dejan Kulusevski curled the ball into the middle of the six-yard box and the 20-year-old striker headed it into the bottom corner.

The 19-year-old Ajayi netted in the 84th minute when he played a one-two with Scarlett before slotting it into the corner. Moore, 17, celebrated his first goal in a Spurs shirt seconds before the final whistle, driving forward and then beating his man before lashing a shot into the far corner.

Source: Reuters

