Volleyball ace Yuji Nishida apologises in dramatic style after ball hits judge at All-Star Game

Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida has drawn widespread attention for an elaborate apology, after he accidentally stuck a courtside judge with a ball in Kobe, western Japan.

The 26-year-old, who is 1.86m tall and captains Osaka Bluteon, was taking part in a half-time serving challenge on Sunday (Feb 1) at the SV League All-Star Game, when his left-handed serve veered off course and hit a female judge on the back.

She was unharmed but appeared momentarily startled.

Nishida immediately reacted with an exaggerated gesture known as dogeza, a traditional Japanese form of extreme apology and respect.

Dogeza involves kneeling on the ground and bowing so that the forehead touches the floor, a gesture typically reserved for showing deep remorse, asking a serious favour or demonstrating profound respect.

On the court, Nishida slid across the floor on his abdomen toward the judge, keeping his head down and hands by his side.

The spectacular slide drew laughter and applause from spectators and fellow players alike. Videos of the incident posted on social media platform X have drawn millions of views.

Online users were impressed by Nishida's gesture, with one writing: "He's the bar. No one else compares."

Another commented: "Most sincere apology I've seen from anyone for anything ever."

Others joked, saying the slide would be a new trend this year. One YouTube viewer quipped that this would be "how I act when I beg my boss for a raise".