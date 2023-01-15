Zaccagni and Anderson goals keep Lazio in top four hunt

A first-half penalty from Mattia Zaccagni and a late Felipe Anderson strike helped Lazio secure a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday and keep pace in the top-four race.

Victory means Lazio remain fifth with 34 points, three behind Inter Milan and three ahead of Atalanta and AS Roma, both of whom are in action later on Sunday.

Lazio struck just before halftime when Zaccagni converted his spot-kick after Jeremy Toljan handled the ball in the penalty area.

Anderson made it 2-0 late into added time when he pinched the ball off Sassuolo defender Ruan Tressoldi, before dribbling past goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo and side-footing the ball into an open net.

Sassuolo, who have lost their last four league matches, are 16th in the standings, with 16 points from 18 games.