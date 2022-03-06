Zaha inspires Crystal Palace to victory at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wilfried Zaha created the opener and then netted a penalty as Crystal Palace's excellent first half display saw them claim a deserved 2-0 away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (Mar 5).

Zaha set up striker Jean-Philippe Mateta for the first goal on 19 minutes and then dispatched an excellent penalty to double the advantage as the visitors dominated the first half, before having to weather a rally from the home side after the break.

It is a third successive defeat for Wolves, who remain in eighth place on 40 points from 27 games but are seeing their chances of European football next season diminish by the week. Palace climb to 10th with 33 points from 28 matches.

Palace hit the front as Zaha broke free on the right, and his low cross from the byline was met at the near post by Mateta. The striker’s initial effort was blocked, but he reacted quickest to the loose ball to score.

Max Kilman’s blatant foul on Jeffrey Schlupp then handed the visitors a penalty, and Zaha made no mistake from the spot.

Wolves, who next host Watford on Thursday, improved in the second period but could not find a way back into the game. Palace don’t play again until they host Manchester City on Mar 14.