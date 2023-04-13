Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zamalek to appoint Colombian Osorio as coach, says club president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zamalek to appoint Colombian Osorio as coach, says club president

13 Apr 2023 11:42AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 11:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Egyptian champions Zamalek are set to appoint Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio as coach, club president Mortada Mansour said on Wednesday.

"Colombian coach Carlos Osorio, the former coach of Mexico in the World Cup, arrived in Egypt to take over the responsibility of the first team on Friday," Mansour wrote on social media.

Osorio, 61, led Mexico to the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they beat Germany in their opening game before losing to Brazil in the round of 16.

Zamalek, who parted ways with Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira in March, are fourth in the league on 36 points from 22 games. Future top the division on 48 points from 23 games but Al-Ahly are just one point behind having played only 19 matches.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.