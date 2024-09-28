Zamalek win African Super Cup over Cairo rivals

RIYADH : Egypt’s Zamalek edged Cairo rivals Al Ahly 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes to win the African Super Cup in Riyadh on Friday.

Zamalek were successful with all four of their kicks in the shootout while their goalkeeper Mohamed Awad saved from Morocco defender Yahia Attiyat Allah before Wessam Abou Ali missed Al Ahly's last kick at a sellout Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital.

Al Ahly had gone ahead on the stroke of halftime when Palestine international Abou Ali netted a spotkick, awarded after a VAR review.

The penalty came after a studs up challenge from Hamza Mathlouthi on Akram Tawfik inside the Zamalek penalty area but despite VAR confirmation, the Zamalek players furiously surrounded the referee in protest and staged a brief walk off the pitch before play resumed.

Zamalek equalised 13 minutes from time through substitute Nasser Mansi as he got ahead of the Ahly defence to tuck away Omar Gaber’s cross with his first touch after coming on.

The match between last season’s African Champions League winners and the victors in the African Confederation Cup was played in Saudi Arabia for a second year as the Confederation of African Football court Saudi sponsorship for their competitions.

Zamalek have now won the Super Cup five times, but trail Al Ahly’s record of eight.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)