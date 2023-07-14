Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Lungu for Women's World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Lungu for Women's World Cup

Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Lungu for Women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group F - Brazil v Zambia - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Ludmila of Brazil in action with Hazel Nali of Zambia and Lushomo Mweemba of Zambia REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

14 Jul 2023 07:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Zambia have called up 18-year-old goalkeeper Leticia Lungu as a replacement for first-choice Hazel Nali, who was forced out of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a knee injury, officials said on Friday.

Lungu was part of a 35-player provisional squad but did not make the final cut as Nali, Kazakhstan-based goalkeeper Catherine Musonda and Nkwazi Queens' Eunice Sakala were selected.

Nali tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a training camp in Germany, a blow for the team as she had helped them reach their first World Cup and to finish third in last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia, who beat Germany 3-2 in a friendly last week, are in World Cup Group C and open their campaign against Japan on July 22.

They face Spain four days later and Costa Rica on July 31.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.