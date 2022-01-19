Logo
Zambia name Asanovic as new coach
Sport

Zambia name Asanovic as new coach

19 Jan 2022 07:24AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 07:20AM)
Zambia have signed a four-year deal with former Croatia international Aljosa Asanovic to take charge of the national team, the country’s football association announced on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old will be tasked with reviving the ailing fortunes of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winners, who failed to qualify for the 2021 finals being played in Cameroon and faired poorly in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

As a player, Asanovic helped Croatia to the 1998 World Cup semi-final and played at Derby County and Napoli, but he has limited experience as a head coach.

Zambia will find out later this week who they have been drawn against in the qualifiers for the next Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in 2023.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

