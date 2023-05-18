Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zambia not at the Women's World Cup to make up the numbers: coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zambia not at the Women's World Cup to make up the numbers: coach

Zambia not at the Women's World Cup to make up the numbers: coach

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group F - Brazil v Zambia - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Zambia players before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

18 May 2023 10:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Zambia are making their first appearance at the Women's World Cup this year and while coach Bruce Mwape knows their opponents will be much more experienced he does not view the African side as underdogs.

Mwape's team are the first from Zambia to qualify for a World Cup - men's or women's - and they open their Group C campaign against former winners Japan before facing Spain and Costa Rica.

Mwape said Zambia are not going to the July 20. Aug. 20 tournament just to make up the numbers.

"Although we are just coming up, what I will say is we don't just want to add numbers to the tournament," Mwape told FIFA+ on Wednesday.

"From the little experience we have gained, I think we are able to challenge any team. It won't be easy, but it's others thinking we'll go there as underdogs. As far as I'm concerned, we are going to compete."

Qualifying for the World Cup had changed football in Zambia, with many young girls aspiring to play for the country, Mwape said.

Asked what his team will be aiming for at the Finals in Australia and New Zealand, Mwape added: "Success at the World Cup will actually shake the whole world because if we do well, I'm sure people will be surprised.

"Some of them won't even know where Zambia is. For them, it will be a case of looking at a world map to find out. But nothing is impossible. The results can go either way - and victory is possible."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.