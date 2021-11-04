Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes

Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v Bangladesh - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 4, 2021 Australia's Aaron Finch in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v Bangladesh - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 4, 2021 Australia's Adam Zampa appeals successfully for a wicket REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
04 Nov 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 09:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : A dominant Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 match to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Australia's quicks wrecked Bangladesh's top order before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (5-19) ran amok with the ball to skittle out their opponents for a paltry 73 in 15 overs.

Aaron Finch smashed 40 off 20 balls as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs for their third win in four matches, while Bangladesh ended their Super 12 campaign losing all five matches.

Australia must beat West Indies in their final Group I match on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals behind group leaders England, who are effectively in the last four after winning all four matches so far.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us