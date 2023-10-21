Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap

Zarco wins Australian GP after Martin loses podium on final lap

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix - Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island, Australia - October 16, 2022 Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 01:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco won the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday for his first ever MotoGP race victory as his team mate and championship contender Jorge Martin lost the lead on the final lap.

The race was held on Saturday after MotoGP organisers swapped it with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Phillip Island on Sunday, the first time the race was moved since the Dutch Grand Prix in 2015.

Martin had taken pole by smashing the lap record and no rider on the grid was a match for the Spaniard's searing pace, but he lost grip in the final laps and missed out on a podium as Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia stormed his way to second place.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who does not have a seat next year with Gresini Racing, was third while Martin finished fifth behind Brad Binder to drop 27 points behind Bagnaia in the riders championship.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.