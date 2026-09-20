Wushu exponent Zeanne Law clinches Singapore’s first Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games medal

NAGOYA: Wushu exponent Zeanne Law clinched Singapore’s first medal of the 20th Asian Games on Sunday (Sep 20) with a bronze in the women's taijiquan and taijijian.

At the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Japan, China’s Xin Tong won gold with a combined score of 19.553, while Shiho Saito recorded 19.473 to claim silver. Law bagged her first Asiad medal with a score of 19.443 to tie Brunei's Basma Lachkar for joint-bronze, while compatriot Vera Tan finished seventh.

Law participated in the same event at the Hangzhou Games. She won a taijiquan world title in 2023 and was named 2023 Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year.

On Sunday, she trailed Lachkar after the taijiquan component. But a strong performance in the taijijian later in the afternoon saw her finish with the same score as the Bruneian and earn joint-bronze.

This is the second consecutive Games where a wushu exponent has clinched Singapore’s first medal. At the last edition in Hangzhou, Kimberly Ong took bronze in the women’s changquan event.