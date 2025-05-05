Zhao Xintong makes history as China's first World Snooker champion

SHEFFIELD: Zhao Xintong was hailed as snooker's "new superstar" after winning the World Championship with an 18-12 victory against Mark Williams that heralded a Chinese revolution in the sport.

Zhao's fairytale triumph at Sheffield's Crucible on Monday (May 5) was a watershed moment for snooker – becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship.

The sport's popularity in China has grown exponentially over the past two decades, helped by the success of Ding Junhui, who served as an inspiration for Zhao.

Ding lost the 2016 World Championship final to Mark Selby, but Zhao ended the wait for a first Asian male world snooker champion with a sublime display against three-time winner Williams.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The country now has reigning male and female champions after Bai Yulu won the 2024 World Women's Snooker Championship.

Zhao is just the third qualifier to win the title since the World Championship moved to the Crucible in 1977.

He is the youngest world champion since Shaun Murphy, who won at the age of 22 in 2005.

He is the first amateur player to win the world title, having lost his tour card in January 2023 for his part in a match-fixing scandal.

That controversy threatened to derail Zhao's promising career when he was hit with a 20-month ban.

Zhao accepted charges of being a party to another player fixing two matches and betting on matches himself in a controversy that led to 10 Chinese players being punished, with life bans for Liang Wenbo and Li Hang.

But his road to redemption reached an emotional climax at the Crucible, just a 10-minute walk from his home in Sheffield.