Zheng beats Paolini to march into WTA Finals semis
China's Qinwen Zheng in action during her women's singles group stage match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)
Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her women's singles group stage match against China's Qinwen Zheng. (Photo: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)
China's Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her women's singles group stage match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
06 Nov 2024 11:57PM
RIYADH: China's Zheng Qinwen reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh after claiming an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday (Nov 6).

In her WTA Finals debut, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Seventh seed Zheng fired 12 aces in a dominant performance, recording her 30th win from 34 matches played since Wimbledon.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court.

"Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here."

Zheng won 77 per cent of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

"(This was) almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," Zheng said.

"I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy. Especially because I'm in a really difficult group. Thanks to all the fans who came to watch me tonight. Thanks for all your support."

The Paris Olympics champion finishes second in the purple round-robin group behind top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her semi-final berth by beating Paolini 6-3 7-5 on Monday to stay unbeaten.

The world number one faces fifth seed Elena Rybakina in her final group match later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters/ec

