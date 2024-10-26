Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Tokyo final

:Zheng Qinwen saw off a spirited challenge from Diana Shnaider to secure a hard-fought 7-6(5) 6-3 win in their Pan Pacific Open semi-final on Saturday and set up a title clash against American Sofia Kenin.

Zheng sealed a spot in the final in Tokyo for a second time in her career, where she will be looking to make amends for her 2022 defeat to Liudmila Samsonova.

The Olympic champion wasted little time in the semi-final, breaking twice in quick succession to race into a 4-0 lead and put Shnaider on the backfoot, but a drop in Zheng's level gave the Russian an opportunity to claw her way back into the contest.

Shnaider won three straight games to leave the opening set at 4-3, before defending three set points to hold under pressure for 5-4 and then saving another to break Zheng's serve for a second time and level at 5-5.

Zheng recovered to force a tiebreak, where the 22-year-old won three consecutive points to take the opening set.

Early in the second set, Zheng's first-serve percentage plummeted and Shnaider broke for 2-1, but the top seed broke right back and again for a 4-2 lead which she would not relinquish.

"It was not an easy match. Especially because I was way forward with a lot of set points, and then the end of the set, in the tiebreaker, it was not easy," Zheng said.

"I'm just happy I'm always there (in the match). It doesn't matter what happens today on court. I'm happy to be back in the final again because I was here two years ago."

Earlier, 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin eased past British number one Katie Boulter 6-4 6-4 in just under 90 minutes to reach her first singles final since San Diego last year.

Kenin, 25, also finished runner-up at the French Open in 2020 and reached a career-high number four that season, before injuries, illness and off-court issues saw her drop down the rankings.

"I think she's a really good player and she has a good ground stroke and she has some great drop shots," Zheng said of Kenin.

"Of course, if she's in the final, it means she's really tough to beat in this tournament. I'm just going to try my best tomorrow and let's see what happens."