Zheng getting closer to nemesis Sabalenka but wary of predicting breakthrough

MELBOURNE : A crushing defeat by Aryna Sabalenka in last year's Australian Open final sent Zheng Qinwen into a tailspin last season and a year on the young Chinese talent is yet to overcome her Belarusian nemesis.

Though Zheng savoured success in 2024, highlighted by the Olympic singles gold at Paris, she finished the year with a 5-0 losing record to Sabalenka including defeats in the U.S. Open quarters and the WTA Finals.

Two days before the start of the Australian Open, ending the losing streak is very much on Zheng's mind.

"I think each time I play against her, the results are getting closer and closer, which is positive," the 22-year-old told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

"But, yeah, it's tough because it's not just (about) you getting closer and closer. It's when is the time that I can actually beat her.

"It's hard to say when is that time ... First of all, I just want to think about my next round, not her yet."

Zheng takes on Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni in the first round, with Sabalenka a possible opponent in the quarter-finals.

A decade after compatriot Li Na won the Australian Open, Zheng did not play her best tennis in last year's decider, her first Grand Slam final, and she looks back on it with mixed feelings.

"That final brings me a lot of good memories, but at the same time, some pity and some sadness because I didn't take my chance," said Zheng, the fifth seed this year.

"I would even say I ruined my chance because I feel I could do better. So it took me a while to recover from that loss.

"At the same time I really learned a lot. That's why each time I play against (Sabalenka) it's better and better."

Zheng has added Kei Nishikori's former coach Dante Bottini to her entourage in the absence of regular coach Pere Riba, who is recovering from hip surgery.

She said the partnership with Bottini was working well, while describing herself as a "tough boss" for her team.

"I've been pushing everyone. I always feel like my practice is not good enough. I always feel there is something I could do better," said

"I need to have this mentality to be a better player. I'm right now top five, but still far away from my goal."