Zidane begins France reign unbeaten and brimming with optimism

PARIS, Oct 6 : Zinedine Zidane's first two weeks in charge of the French national team were eagerly awaited after 14 years under Didier Deschamps, and the new manager came through the international window unbeaten in the Nations League, with a few glimmers of promise.

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner was the first France men's coach to win his debut game since Aime Jacquet in 1994, with a 1-0 victory in Turkey, and the first to go undefeated in his first four matches since Raymond Domenech in 2004.

After a laboured win over Turkey, France beat Belgium twice and were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy on Friday in Zidane's first home game in charge.

"We were pretty good in our matches even though we can always do better," Zidane told a press conference on Monday.

"We did this over 15 days, in a first international window. It's encouraging and I'm very optimistic for what comes next. We worked really well, and it was important to put in fifteen days of real quality," he added.

NOT MANY CHANCES

Les Bleus struggled with the same issues across their four games: plenty of control — an average of 62 per cent possession — but too few chances and not enough cutting edge in the final third.

"Even if not everything from the first half should be thrown away, we lacked penetration in the final thirty meters, something that let us down in the other three matches," Zidane said.

Playing without captain Kylian Mbappe for the last three matches after he was injured after scoring the winner against Turkey, France did not score in the first half during their last eight games.

But Zidane's squad have shown character, with Michael Olise snatching a late winner in Belgium and substitutes Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and Olise turning the second clash against the Belgians on its head in the final 15 minutes.

"I'm happy with the reaction from the whole team, and to finish these fifteen days on a very, very positive note. I think it's deserved given everything we've done," Zidane said.

Zidane has changed his line-up from one match to the next. He gave first international caps to six players: Guillaume Restes, Jeremy Jacquet, Andy Diouf, Lucas Da Cunha, Esteban Lepaul and Leny Yoro.

"For this international window, it was planned. We played four matches in fifteen days and the players have only just started their season. I also wanted to see everyone," Zidane said.

Liverpool defender Jacquet and Como midfielder Da Cunha were among the players who staked a claim for the future, while Ousmane Dembele struggled. The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner failed to make an impact, whether used as a striker or on the right wing.

Olise was the attacking leader of the side, with four goals and two assists in four matches.

"What he's doing is just exceptional," Zidane said.

France visit Italy before hosting Turkey next month with a Nations League quarter-final spot on the line.