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Zidane gives Pagis first France call-up
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Zidane gives Pagis first France call-up

Zidane gives Pagis first France call-up

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - FC Lorient v AS Monaco - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - September 27, 2025 FC Lorient's Pablo Pagis celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

07 Nov 2026 02:45AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2026 02:49AM)
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PARIS, Nov 6 : France coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday handed a first call-up to uncapped Paris FC forward Pablo Pagis for their Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Ibrahima Konate and Marcus Thuram return to the squad for the first time since the World Cup.

• Kylian Mbappe is also back after missing France's last three matches with a knee injury.

• Ousmane Dembele, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, Maghnes Akliouche and Esteban Lepaul are all ruled out through injuries.

• France will face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

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• Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Lens).

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Leny Yoro (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain). 

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool), Desire Doue (Paris St Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Pablo Pagis (Paris FC), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

Source: Reuters
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