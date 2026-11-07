Zidane gives Pagis first France call-up

PARIS, Nov 6 : France coach Zinedine Zidane on Friday handed a first call-up to uncapped Paris FC forward Pablo Pagis for their Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Ibrahima Konate and Marcus Thuram return to the squad for the first time since the World Cup.

• Kylian Mbappe is also back after missing France's last three matches with a knee injury.

• Ousmane Dembele, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, Maghnes Akliouche and Esteban Lepaul are all ruled out through injuries.

• France will face Italy on Thursday in Milan and Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

• Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Lens).

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Leny Yoro (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool), Desire Doue (Paris St Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Pablo Pagis (Paris FC), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).