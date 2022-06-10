Logo
Zidane's advisor denies contact with PSG
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - May 22, 2021 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo/File Photo

10 Jun 2022 06:33PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 08:30PM)
PARIS :Zinedine Zidane's advisor denied on Friday that the former France great is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season.

Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source.

"All these rumours that are circulating are unfounded," Alain Migliaccio, Zidane's advisor, told sports daily L'Equipe.

"To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG."

PSG were not available for comment.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Source: Reuters

