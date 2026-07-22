Zimbabwe call up wicketkeeper Tsiga for T20 series against India

July 22 : Zimbabwe have included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga in their squad for the Twenty20 International series against India that starts at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

• Tsiga, 32, has played 10 Tests for Zimbabwe but never before featured in limited-overs international cricket.

• All-rounder Wessly Madhevere has earned a recall along with fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri after the latter recovered from injury, while the selection is captained by Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza.

• Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa have been dropped from the squad that defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in their recent T20 home series.

• The three fixtures will all take place at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in a whistle-stop tour.

• Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.