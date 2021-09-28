Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury

Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 12, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

28 Sep 2021 06:44PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has included Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 on Oct. 3, after his side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Greece after beating Spain at home.

"I decided to include him because I hope and believe that he can be there and contribute. He has a period of injury behind him, but it's improving all the time," Andersson said in a statement.

The Swedes are currently second in Group B on nine points, four points behind leaders Spain and three ahead of Greece. They face Kosovo at home on Oct. 9, with Greece visiting the Friends Arena three days later.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us