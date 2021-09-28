Zlatan returns to Sweden squad after knee injury

STOCKHOLM : Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in Sweden's squad to face Kosovo and Greece in their October World Cup 2022 qualifiers, despite concerns over a knee injury that caused him to miss Euro 2020.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has included Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 on Oct. 3, after his side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat by Greece after beating Spain at home.

"I decided to include him because I hope and believe that he can be there and contribute. He has a period of injury behind him, but it's improving all the time," Andersson said in a statement.

The Swedes are currently second in Group B on nine points, four points behind leaders Spain and three ahead of Greece. They face Kosovo at home on Oct. 9, with Greece visiting the Friends Arena three days later.

