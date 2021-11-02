Zlatan returns as Swedes seek to book World Cup berth

STOCKHOLM : AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named in the Sweden squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers away to Georgia and Spain after recovering from injury.

The 40-year-old, who has scored twice in his last three Serie A games, missed Euro 2020 with a knee injury and though he was named by coach Janne Andersson in the last Sweden squad, he was forced to pull out as he continued his rehabilitation.

He returns to a team that top Group B after six games with 15 points, two ahead of Spain. The group winners qualify directly for the finals in Qatar and the runners-up go into a second qualifying phase.

"I have high hopes that he will be able to contribute," Andersson said in a statement. "We have had a lot of contact and he is very eager to join the national team. It is of course good for us to get such a good player with so much experience in such a crucial situation."

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was named in the squad despite picking up a knock in training on Monday.

The Swedes take on Georgia in Batumi on Nov. 11 before meeting Spain in their final group game in Seville three days later.

