Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells

Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells

Oct 10, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a shot against Jenson Brooksby (USA) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

11 Oct 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 08:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number four Alexander Zverev recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday.

The German got the early break in the first set but lost some of his momentum in the second, winning fewer than half of his service points as 20-year-old Brooksby pounced, weeks after his run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open as a wildcard.

But Zverev, who picked up a gold medal in Tokyo this summer, quickly found his composure, dropping just one first-serve point in the third set, where he never faced a break point, and launching 10 aces.

The 24-year-old is on the hunt for his third Masters 1000 title after winning the Madrid Open and the Cincinnati Masters earlier this year. He next faces Briton Andy Murray, who defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 6-3 6-2 in a three-hour, three-minute marathon on Sunday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us