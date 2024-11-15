Zverev into ATP Finals semis after straight sets win over Alcaraz

TURIN, Italy : Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev outclassed four-times major winner Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals of the season-ending championship on Friday and leave the Spaniard on the brink of elimination.

German Zverev came into the contest as the group leader with two wins from two matches — against eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud — but needed to win at least one set against Alcaraz to book his place in the semis.

Third seed Alcaraz needed a win of his own, but could still qualify for the semis via percentage of games won — but only if Rublev beats Ruud in straight sets later on Friday.

With the win, second seed Zverev ensured a first-place finish in John Newcombe Group.

Both players failed to find consistency in a tight opening set as momentum swung back and forth before Zverev came out on top.

Zverev won 73 per cent of his points on serve and thumped 29 winners in the one hour and 57-minute contest, taking a 6-5 head-to-head advantage over Alcaraz.

Since reaching his first semi-final at the ATP Finals in 2018, only record 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (five) has made it to the semis of the tournament more than the 27-year-old German, who has booked his place four times.