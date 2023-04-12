Logo
Sport

Zverev beats Bautista Agut to advance into third round in Monte Carlo
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 32 match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his round of 32 match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2023 Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his round of 32 match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
12 Apr 2023 07:38PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 07:38PM)
Alexander Zverev continued to rebuild his confidence on clay with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

The German 13th seed, who suffered a serious ankle injury in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal last year, won his second match in as many days for his first steps on the red dirt since the Roland Garros drama.

Zverev broke for 3-2 in the opening set and held serve to take the lead in the contest, before breaking again in the fifth game of the second set.

Bautista Agut, however, stole the German's serve right back to level for 3-3, only for Zverev to take the decisive break in the following game.

Last year's French Open Casper Ruud was also in second-round action against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Later on Wednesday, Russian Daniil Medvedev takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Source: Reuters

