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Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
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Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win

Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Jodar after winning their group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his group stage match against Spain's Rafael Jodar REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win
Tennis - ATP Finals - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2026 Spain's Rafael Jodar in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
15 Nov 2026 11:15PM
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TURIN, Nov 15 : World number one Alexander Zverev eased past debutant Rafael Jodar in straight sets on Sunday to score an opening group win at the start of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The German, a two-time champion at the season-ending tournament of the top eight players, bagged a break in each set to clinch a 6-4 6-4 victory over the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has played a sensational first season on tour and has risen from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months.

Jodar, however, could do little to tame Zverev's booming serve and the most experienced ATP Finals player in the field, playing his 31st match, earned a break to go 4-3 up with a superb backhand down the line.

The Spaniard had two rare break chances at 5-4 behind but could not convert either. Instead Zverev bagged the set in the next game and grabbed a break early in the second set to open up a 3-1 lead.

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He was never troubled again as he comfortably held serve for his first win in the John McEnroe group.

World number four Ben Shelton takes on France's Arthur Fils in the other match of the group on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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