Sport

Sport

Zverev eases past Pouille into Australian Open second round
Sport

Zverev eases past Pouille into Australian Open second round

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 12, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against France's Lucas Pouille REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 12, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with France's Lucas Pouille after winning his first round match REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 12, 2025 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against France's Lucas Pouille REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 12, 2025 France's Lucas Pouille in action during his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Edgar Su
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 12, 2025 General view of the first round match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and France's Lucas Pouille REUTERS/Edgar Su
12 Jan 2025 08:57PM
MELBOURNE : Second seed Alexander Zverev barely needed to get out of third gear as the German cruised past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4 and into Australian Open second round on Sunday.

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Zverev has made no secret of his ambition to lift a maiden major at Melbourne Park this year and the 2024 semi-finalist hit the ground running.

An inside-out forehand winner secured the opening set and the 27-year-old built a 3-1 lead in the next on the back of big hitting to leave Pouille soaked in sweat and seeking answers.

After doubling his advantage, Zverev raised his level a notch in the third set to seal his third break out of 18 opportunities and held in a tight game to go 5-3 up.

He finished off the 2019 semi-finalist with an ace to book a second-round clash with Pedro Martinez, who went through after Luciano Darderi retired due to injury trailing 6-3 4-1.

Source: Reuters

