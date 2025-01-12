Zverev eases past Pouille into Australian Open second round

MELBOURNE : Second seed Alexander Zverev barely needed to get out of third gear as the German cruised past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 6-4 and into Australian Open second round on Sunday.

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Zverev has made no secret of his ambition to lift a maiden major at Melbourne Park this year and the 2024 semi-finalist hit the ground running.

An inside-out forehand winner secured the opening set and the 27-year-old built a 3-1 lead in the next on the back of big hitting to leave Pouille soaked in sweat and seeking answers.

After doubling his advantage, Zverev raised his level a notch in the third set to seal his third break out of 18 opportunities and held in a tight game to go 5-3 up.

He finished off the 2019 semi-finalist with an ace to book a second-round clash with Pedro Martinez, who went through after Luciano Darderi retired due to injury trailing 6-3 4-1.