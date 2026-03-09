Zverev embraces aggressive play to chase elusive Grand Slam

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 8 : Alexander Zverev said he is beginning to see the benefits of a more aggressive playing style that he introduced this year in his quest for a Grand Slam title.

The towering German has a massive serve but in the biggest moments at major tournaments would often opt to play it safe and, in the process, present his opponent with a chance to pounce.

Now, the 28-year-old is prepared to take risks in pursuit of his elusive first major title, adding that he is "willing to pay the price" for any losses incurred as he adapts.

"It's exciting, but it will take time," he told reporters after his 7-6(2) 5-7 6-4 third-round win over American Brandon Nakashima at Indian Wells on Sunday.

"I'm still trying to win matches here, so sometimes I will go back to my old self.

"But I think in important moments like today in the tiebreak, I won the tiebreak myself. I won the tiebreak by playing aggressive tennis, and that's something to look forward to and to be excited about."

He said the new playing style didn't work out for him when he suffered a surprising loss to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in Acapulco late last month, but he remains resolute in his efforts.

Zverev, a seven-time Masters 1000 champion, showcased tremendous fighting spirit during a five-hour, 27-minute Australian Open semi-final against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in January.

Although he has never triumphed at Indian Wells, he expressed confidence in the hardened, faster hard courts in the California desert.

"I still think I can do well here," he said.

Zverev awaits his next opponent, with a matchup against either American Frances Tiafoe or Italy's Flavio Cobolli on the horizon.