Zverev ends Alcaraz run in Vienna
Alexander Zverev consoles Carlos Alcaraz after their Vienna semi-final

30 Oct 2021 11:21PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:21PM)
VIENNA: Alexander Zverev dispatched Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Saturday (Oct 30) to secure his seat in the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna.

The world number four ended Alcaraz's Austrian adventure 6-3, 6-3 ahead of the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz stole the show this week on his way to a first ever ATP 500 semi-final appearance.

He had held his nerve in the final set tiebreak in Friday's quarter-finals to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5).

But he was unable to deal with a dominant Zverev who secured victory with an ace after one hour and eight minutes.

German Zverev is on the hunt for his fifth title of the season.

Source: AFP

