Zverev fends off Blockx barrage to avoid first-round loss

LONDON, June 30 : French Open champion Alexander Zverev has an allergy to grass and admits to struggling on Wimbledon's "beautiful" Centre Court but showed enough in a first-round win over hard-hitting Belgian Alexander Blockx on Tuesday to suggest he could embark on his best run yet in southwest London.

The 29-year-old German second seed, who finally joined the Grand Slam winners' club at the 41st attempt with his title run at Roland Garros, survived a barrage of Blockz thunderbolts on Centre Court to seal a 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 7-6(0) win.

Zverev lost in the first round at Wimbledon last year to big-serving Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and a clash with the fast-rising Blockx looked fraught with danger.

But he was clinical when it mattered most against the 21-year-old and managed to avoid a repeat.

"That was tough," Zverev said on court. "When I saw the draw I thought here we go again, someone who serves 140 mph and can take the racket out of your hands."

Blockx went toe-to-toe with Zverev in a match full of high-octane baseline rallies but occasionally showed his inexperience on his Wimbledon debut, especially with a ragged service game at 4-4 in the opening set that proved costly.

Zverev needed his vastly improved defensive skills to stay in many of the rallies as Blockx let rip but he squandered a set point in the second-set tiebreak before a double fault handed his opponent the set.

Blockx had his chances in the next two sets but Zverev eventually drew his sting to progress and set up a second round against Valentin Royer of France.

"I just struggle on this beautiful court for some reason," Zverev said. "It's the biggest honour in tennis to play on this court. I still at times struggle, it's no secret. But I'm getting better. If I can get through the first two or three matches, hopefully I can have the best run of my career."

With no Carlos Alcaraz this year because of his wrist injury, Zverev has an opportunity to complete his set of Grand Slam finals, having never gone past the Wimbledon fourth round.

He is also attempting a feat that no male player has managed — winning a second Grand Slam title in his first Grand Slam appearance after landing the first.