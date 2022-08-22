Logo
Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle surgery
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Alexander Zverev and David Ferrer Press Conference - Hotel Le Meridien, Hamburg, Germany - August 11, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev during the press conference REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

22 Aug 2022 10:07PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:07PM)
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery in June after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's Roland Garros semi-final against Rafa Nadal.

"Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex!" organisers said in a brief statement.

The German earlier said that he expected to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but added there was a chance that he could return earlier and feature at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the final in 2020.

The year's final Grand Slam gets under way next Monday.

Source: Reuters

