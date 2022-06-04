Logo
Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev retires from the match after sustaining an injury as Spain's Rafael Nadal looks on REUTERS/Yves Herman
04 Jun 2022 12:27AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 12:27AM)
PARIS : German third seed Alexander Zverev retired injured from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal after rolling his right ankle badly on Friday.

Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set and screamed in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.

After several minutes off court, he returned to the Philippe Chatrier arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8) 6-6 when the match ended abruptly.

Source: Reuters

